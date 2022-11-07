Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Trading Down 1.8 %
USX stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
