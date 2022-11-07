Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.