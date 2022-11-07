Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 154.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of GDOT opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $45.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Green Dot Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
