Royce & Associates LP Makes New $288,000 Investment in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Zynex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

Insider Activity at Zynex

Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.