Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Stock Up 2.1 %

About Sleep Number

SNBR stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $554.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

