Royce & Associates LP Purchases 13,374 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.