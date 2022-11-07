Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 24,100 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ALKT opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

