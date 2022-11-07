Royce & Associates LP Sells 14,553 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cato worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth about $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cato by 72.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cato by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cato by 43.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of CATO stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATO. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cato in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.