Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,141 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,141 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. Comerica Bank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $3,722,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGN. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NXGN opened at $19.79 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,633 shares of company stock worth $1,379,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

