Royce & Associates LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.62% of Synlogic worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

SYBX stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Synlogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,290.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

