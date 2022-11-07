Royce & Associates LP Sells 884,971 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,971 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 851,394 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 774,298 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 157,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $355,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $14.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.41 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

