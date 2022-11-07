RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $4,543,255.46 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,340.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RES opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

