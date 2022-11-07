RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $3,372,130.80 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $10.40 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.