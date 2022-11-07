RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,246 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,246 ($14.41).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 882.50 ($10.20) on Friday. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,003.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,801.02.

RS Group Cuts Dividend

About RS Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

