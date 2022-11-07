RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Receives $1,250.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,250.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

