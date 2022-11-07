Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAL stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 116.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.