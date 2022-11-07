Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.70) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

