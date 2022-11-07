Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 1,916.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Sarcos Technology and Robotics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

