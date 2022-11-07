SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. SB Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

SBFG opened at $16.95 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

