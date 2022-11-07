SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.