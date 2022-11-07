Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

