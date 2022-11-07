Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.