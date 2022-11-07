Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,738 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 635,884 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 342,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 301,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $33.69 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

