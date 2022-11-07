Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 5,078 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 319.90 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,835.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

