Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 94,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,473,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

KBWB opened at $53.42 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

