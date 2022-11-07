Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,077 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 57,733 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $29.85 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

