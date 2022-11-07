Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,293,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,065,786. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

