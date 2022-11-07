Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,459 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,113,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF opened at $44.55 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

