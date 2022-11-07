Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

