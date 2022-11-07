Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

