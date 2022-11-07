Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:JKS opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

