Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 84.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

