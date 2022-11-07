Scotia Capital Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE opened at $10.81 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

