Scotia Capital Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.