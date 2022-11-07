Scotia Capital Inc. Has $944,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth $6,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $40.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

