Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 508,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 315.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 183,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 676,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $16.32 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

