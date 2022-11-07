Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $552.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.63. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.71.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

