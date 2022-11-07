Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,250,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.