Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 141,091 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,091 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DIV opened at $18.98 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

