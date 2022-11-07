Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

