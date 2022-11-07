Scotiabank Begins Coverage on MDA (OTC:MDALF)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDALF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

MDA Stock Performance

Shares of OTC MDALF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.14. MDA has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$8.89.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

