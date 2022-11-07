SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEAS stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $737,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,086 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

