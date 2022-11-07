Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.31.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

