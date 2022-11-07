Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

SES stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.31.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.