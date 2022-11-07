Senseonics (SENS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Senseonics
|2,317.41%
|-132.13%
|88.83%
|Senseonics Competitors
|216.39%
|-20.26%
|10.77%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senseonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Senseonics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Senseonics Competitors
|96
|656
|1418
|21
|2.62
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Senseonics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Senseonics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Senseonics
|$13.68 million
|-$302.47 million
|5.62
|Senseonics Competitors
|$2.89 billion
|$516.56 million
|-6.93
Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.
