Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.13) to GBX 2,761 ($31.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

