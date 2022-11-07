Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. Cowen raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.