Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 993.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 4.7 %

Shopify stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.