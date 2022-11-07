Sidus Space (SIDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sidus Space to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIDU opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Sidus Space has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

