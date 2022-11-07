Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.58 million, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.