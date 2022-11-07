SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.26.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
